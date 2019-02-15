This spring, voters have an opportunity to shape a new city leadership to address critical issues of equity and sustainability that have kept Madison from achieving true greatness.
In addition to what many of us hope will be a new mayor, it is certain that half of our City Council will be new. In my District 13, Tag Evers promises to help us move beyond all our talking and to take bold action to make Madison a healthy, vibrant city for everyone. I believe he has the commitment, compassion and leadership skills to fulfill this promise.
Evers has been endorsed by an impressive list of over a dozen past and current local elected officials. He has my strong support, and I encourage others to support him also.
Jim Lorman, Madison