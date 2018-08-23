Now, I hope, is the beginning of the end of the reign of the Koch brother's puppet, Gov. Scott Walker, and his draconian policies.
Nothing in the state has been spared during the past eight years. Our roads are some of the worst in the country. Our governor and Legislature have been complicit in kicking the can down the road, all the while claiming surpluses and handing out $100 checks and tax-free days.
Our schools are strapped for funds and the flagship of the University of Wisconsin System, UW-Madison, is no longer in the top five of research institution. Our middle class has declined due to poor job growth and low wages.
Environmental regulations have either been eroded or eliminated entirely. Lakes are going dry and some well water is so polluted it is undrinkable. The science division of the Department of Natural Resources has been gutted, so knowledgeable voices have been silenced.
Now it is time to join together to support all of the strong Democrats on the ticket. I know Tony Evers personally. He is a man of integrity, a man who has repeatedly won state office. He is a man who believes in science and a man who will open the window for change and let the sun shine on the slime that has become Wisconsin politics.
Linda Pils, Madison