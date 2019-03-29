I’ve known Tag Evers, candidate for Madison City Council, for almost 30 years. I’m grateful he’s willing to run for this office and use his many gifts on behalf of District 13.
I’ve been struck by his determination to gain a full perspective on key issues facing this part of the city. For example, by building relationships and researching concerns related to housing issues in the triangle area bordered by South Park Street, Regent Street and West Washington Avenue, he has been able to speak to the needs of a range of stakeholders while keeping issues of justice and equity at the forefront.
He has taken this same approach to a number of other issues, doing the legwork to build his awareness of Heartland Housing’s proposal for 1202 Park St., Edgewood High School’s stadium proposal, and more. In countless conversations with residents, he’s offered a humble willingness to learn and listen, speaking only after understanding the complexities of the issues. With this approach, he’s gained the endorsement of many of us who are grateful for his commitment to take on real challenges.
I believe he will be a real force for positive change in the city.
Chris Vander Ark, Madison
623 W. Olin Ave.
Madison