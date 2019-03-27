Tag Evers is the best choice for the City Council in District 13 because he has the leadership qualities our district needs: bold thinking and bold action.
Hearing what District 13 neighborhoods need to thrive, and bringing an equity lens to issues that matter, Evers has demonstrated he is unafraid to take a stand when a neighborhood needs an advocate. The district is facing many challenges in the near future.
We support Evers to lead District 13 forward, to develop, support and preserve vibrant urban neighborhoods, businesses and institutions.
Dianne Jenkins and Denis Collins, Madison