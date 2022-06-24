Evers was wrong to fire parole commissioner -- Sherry Reames

Under Tate’s leadership, the commission was working as intended for the first time in a decade. Prisoners sentenced before 2000 were finally obtaining release if they had fulfilled all the requirements intended by the judges who sentenced them -- that is, if they had completed all the programs required by the sentencing judge and the Department of Corrections, and if they had clearly demonstrated enough maturity and self-discipline to be trusted back in society. They also had to serve at least 25% of their sentences. Let me repeat that: at least 25%.