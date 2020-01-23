Evers was right to veto training bill -- Sandra A. Vandervest

As someone who worked as a certified medical assistant, I am appalled at the concept of needing fewer hours of training to qualify for a health care job.
I agree with the statement from Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steinke, R-Kaukauna: “Ensuring that our most vulnerable receive the care they need is not a partisan issue -- it's only common sense.” But the best way to achieve getting the best care is to get the most amount of training one can achieve.
We should be looking at ways to increase the benefits for these health professionals, not decreasing the hours of training. The people who are considering this type of work are not going to enter it based on the number of hours needed for certification -- they are doing it because of their commitment to the occupation.
The bill reducing the hours of training for certified nursing assistants was short-sighted and deserved to receive Gov. Tony Evers' veto. Overriding the veto would send the message that our elderly, disabled and those needing care do not deserve a well-trained person who has completed an intensive training period.
I cannot state strongly enough the need for well-trained health care providers. I fully support our state law requiring 120 hours of training.
Sandra A. Vandervest, Middleton