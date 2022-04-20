Evers' vetoes kept health care safe -- Dr. Ann Helms

As a physician, it’s clear to me that, as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, the last thing we should do is take away our neighbors’ access to health care. But that’s exactly what some Republican-backed bills passed by the Wisconsin Legislature this year tried to do.

Assembly Bill 936 would take away Medicaid from Wisconsin residents who turn down additional work hours, regardless of the reason why. Someone who may be suffering from long-haul COVID-19 or caring for a sick family member could have their health care stripped from them because they didn’t take on another job.

Assembly Bill 934 would add red tape to the medical assistance eligibility process. More paperwork means more room for error, and more difficulty for those who may already be working long hours or who don’t have reliable internet access.

Taking health care away from the people of Wisconsin won’t help anyone, it will only make them less able to work, while adding administrative costs to the system. At the same time, it will make our communities sicker.

I’m grateful that Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed these bills to protect people’s care, and I am disappointed that the Legislature passed them in the first place.

Dr. Ann Helms, Brookfield