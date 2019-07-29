Do you know of someone who has an autistic child? Their lives are changed, dreams are shattered. Or maybe you’ve seen someone with autism at a store, maybe a park and said “Wow, that’s has to be tough.”
Well, there’s good news and bad news.
The good news is there’s been great progress in developing specialized programs for autism and other special needs children. In fact, there’s a group in northern Wisconsin, who after incredible research and a lot of hard work, have created an autism-based charter school, modeled after a very successful program in Minnesota.
The bad news? Our governor, Tony Evers, with one stroke of his magic veto pen, removed state funding targeted to help special needs-type schools.
So much for the ”student minded, educational governor.” What a shame.
Gary Weiten, Waunakee