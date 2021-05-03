 Skip to main content
Evers should work with Republicans -- John Poole
Evers should work with Republicans -- John Poole

Gov. Tony Evers says he’s not talking with the Republicans in the Legislature right now because he wants to hear what the citizens of Wisconsin have to say regarding the budget. I realize my view of the situation may not match what others are thinking, but let’s give it a shot.

The governor and the legislators most certainly need to listen to the citizens they represent, but they have another major responsibility in governing that requires them to work together. I respect that the governor wants to hear from the citizens, but he needs to listen to and work with both Republicans and Democrats in the Legislature.

I voted for Gov. Evers, but am sorely disappointed that he seems unwilling to meet regularly with Republicans. I long for the days the two parties could actually work together and get something done.

John Poole, Richland Center

