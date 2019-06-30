It's time for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to be bold. It's not a moment to gently work around the edges.
The state budget just passed by the Republican-run Legislature should be vetoed. Not just some of it. All of it.
Gov. Evers must send a message. Partisan politics is not good enough to get the job done. A bipartisan approach is needed, and it is exactly what voters clearly wanted when they elected him last November.
Republicans completely ignored Evers on three of his major initiatives: Medicaid expansion, an 8 cents increase in the gas tax and funding for public schools.
It's time to start over with a new state budget. Serious bipartisan negotiations, not just a few vetoes, are needed.
Republicans have to be reminded in the strongest way possible that Scott Walker lost the election, and a budget he would have loved will not be approved.
John Finkler, Middleton