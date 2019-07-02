For eight years under Gov. Scott Walker, the Republican Legislature sat idly by and watched our roads and streets become a Firestone Tire-testing obstacle course.
They did nothing.
Gov. Tony Evers' budget proposal of adding 8 cents per gallon to the gas tax at the pump is the only way to repair our Republican pothole-infested roads.
A higher gas tax would let tourists and truckers help pay for the repairs, without having to invest in toll roads. The questions is: Why do Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, oppose having our neighboring "flat landers" contribute?
They despise the word "taxes," but the term "additional fees" seems to be more palatable to them. My intuition is they are enthralled with anti-tax activist Grover Norquist.
For the benefit of all Wisconsin citizens, Gov. Evers should veto this phony Republican budget fiasco.
Ron Thronson, Edgerton