Evers should take down rainbow flag -- Joanne Fiedler

Gov. Tony Evers, take down the rainbow flag now.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Only two flags should be flown daily, and they are the United States flag and the Wisconsin flag. On a few special days, the MIA/POW flag and veteran's flag can be flown.

Obviously, the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender organizations put pressure on the governor, to which he succumbed. Well, perhaps every organization in Wisconsin, such as the Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Kiwanians, Lions, Rotarians, nurses associations and more should demand that you fly their flag, too.

Maybe Wisconsin should start a new trend -- put flag poles all around the capitol and fly every organization's flag. I prefer not to have Wisconsin be the laughingstock of the country. The rainbow flag should be taken down now at the Capitol.

Joanne Fiedler, Madison