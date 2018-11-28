Another priority of Gov.-elect Tony Evers should be to restore funding for UW Extension, which was cut by Gov. Scott Walker. The UW Extension is the most visible means of the Wisconsin Idea being put to work.

As stated by the State Journal in its Nov. 20, 1918 tribute to the former University of Wisconsin President Charles Van Hise, which was reprinted in Sunday's newspaper, the Wisconsin Idea is the "application to the state's needs and its economic service to the people."

UW Extension serves this role in many ways. One is its support of the College of Natural Resources at UW-Stevens Point. it's newsletter, "Lake Tides," for people interested in Wisconsin lakes, offers information about preserving water quality and advice on lake management. Counties have a UW Extension office supporting multiple community and school functions.

Best known for its involvement in agricultural practices, UW Extension supported a summer youth baseball league I played with back in the day. Here in Columbia County, UW Extension cuts were felt to personnel and programs with the combining of multi-county services.

Gov.-elect Evers should restore UW Extension funding and return the Wisconsin Idea for Wisconsin.

Bob Hunt, Lodi