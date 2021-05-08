Evers should release stimulus funds -- Lucy Parisi

Gov. Tony Evers ahould release those federal stimulus dollars now.
As governor of Wisconsin, Evers has been given the authority and the privilege by our federal government of providing relief to COVID-weary small businesses here in Wisconsin.
What took him so long to circulate the first relief money? And why is Evers sitting on the second installment of federal relief aid? The Wisconsin State Journal reports regularly on the closure of family-owned Wisconsin businesses. For example, many of our local restaurants have been lost to cash-flow lethargy during the pandemic.
Gov. Evers must be aware of our sluggish economy and increased cost of living. The federal government seems to understand. Voters entrusted him with the responsibility and the governor's powers to provide for Wisconsin's citizens.
Small businesses are the backbone of Wisconsin's economy. Please give them the respect they deserve. Wisconsin small businesses need that money now.
Lucy Parisi, Black Earth