Evers should have met with Pence -- Norm Sandmire

What little respect I had for Gov. Tony Evers went away last week. The vice president of the United States came to Madison, and our governor never even met with him.
What a joke.
Even if you don't agree with his ideas on education, that was the perfect time to sit down and talk to him about it and other things. The governor missed out on a golden opportunity.
As governor, part of the job is to welcome dignitaries to our state, especially when they visit the same building you work in. It is no wonder why government is so dysfunctional.
It is called simple respect, sir. We can only hope for one and done.
Norm Sandmire, Richland Center