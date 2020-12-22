Evers should be grateful for vaccine -- David Stalowski

In Saturday's State Journal article, "Vaccine delivery frustrates governor," Gov. Tony Evers called smaller shipment of COVID-19 vaccines "unacceptable."
Cry me a river.
Gov. Evers hasn't offered credit for what has been delivered by Operation Warp Speed under the current Republican administration.
Gov. Evers didn't call in the National Guard when our beautiful city of Madison was being destroyed this summer and was late calling in the guard to help in Kenosha.
Good job, Gov. Evers.
David Stalowski, Verona