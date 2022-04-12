Evers right to veto terrible GOP bills -- David Sahakian

Friday's State Journal article "Evers rejects GOP agenda" starting like this: "Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Friday set a Wisconsin record for vetoing bills in a single legislative session."

Tony Evers vetoes elections and education bills, signs bill to replace embattled juvenile facility Evers' 43 vetoes Friday also include education bills that sought to allow alternatives for diversity-focused courses and remove college employees' immunity from liability over alleged First Amendment violations.

This is a true statement, but it won't be 15 minutes before someone in the Legislature starts citing it to paint Evers as an obstructionist. Let's consider what those GOP-authored bills would have done.

Some would have allowed the GOP to take even more unfair advantage of the voting process than they now take via Wisconsin's absurd level of gerrymandering.

Others would have dumbed down the way American history is taught. They would have replaced a full accounting with a sanitized one where racism and sexism get downplayed or erased.

That article should have started like this: "Republican legislators on Friday set a Wisconsin record for sending terrible bills to the governor in a single legislative session."

I am very grateful for Gov. Evers and his vetoes.

David Sahakian, Madison