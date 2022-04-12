 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Evers right to veto terrible GOP bills -- David Sahakian

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.

Friday's State Journal article "Evers rejects GOP agenda" starting like this: "Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Friday set a Wisconsin record for vetoing bills in a single legislative session."

This is a true statement, but it won't be 15 minutes before someone in the Legislature starts citing it to paint Evers as an obstructionist. Let's consider what those GOP-authored bills would have done.

Some would have allowed the GOP to take even more unfair advantage of the voting process than they now take via Wisconsin's absurd level of gerrymandering.

Others would have dumbed down the way American history is taught. They would have replaced a full accounting with a sanitized one where racism and sexism get downplayed or erased.

That article should have started like this: "Republican legislators on Friday set a Wisconsin record for sending terrible bills to the governor in a single legislative session."

I am very grateful for Gov. Evers and his vetoes.

People are also reading…

David Sahakian, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics