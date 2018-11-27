Any attempt by the Republicans to limit a future governor's power in a lame-duck session is clearly wrong.
It is nevertheless true that recent governors of both parties have consolidated executive power to the detriment of the people of Wisconsin. I hope Gov.-elect Tony Evers will reverse this trend.
Wisconsinites sent a strong message in April to retain the state treasurer's position first set forth in our state constitution. We did this to show that democracy is best served by a distributed power and is hampered by consolidated power. Gov.-elect Evers can support this effort. If our new governor cannot get legislative approval to divest some of the powers, I hope he will look to ways to do so informally.
He should order the Department of Administration to work with the Treasurer's Office on state investments, lands and money management. He should consult with the Department of Natural Resources board on the next DNR secretary and ask for the board's input. He can show his personal strength by his willingness to work with others.
