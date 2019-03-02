Gov. Tony Evers' decision to withdraw Wisconsin National Guard troops from securing our nation's southern border is an act of ignorance and inspired by hate for our president.
Did the governor visit our troops to make this decision? He did not. Gov. Evers is simply caving to the extreme liberals in Dane County and their continued hatred of our president.
What Gov. Evers did is a shameful act. He doesn't think securing our national borders is important. Instead, serving liberal talking points is.
The armed forces of our state and nation do not serve liberal talking points. Gov. Evers' actions slap the face of current service members and veterans, such as myself.
His disrespect to our nation and state to serve the liberal interests of Dane County will not be forgotten in forthcoming debates in Madison and future elections.
Pete Papageorge, Oshkosh