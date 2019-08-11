Gov. Tony Ever's was elected by the people of Wisconsin and sworn into office eight months ago. It is his job to appoint cabinet secretaries and it is the state Senate's job to complete the confirmation process.
When former Gov. Scott Walker took office in 2011, the Republican led Senate confirmed Walker's appointments within a few months. Currently the Republican-controlled Senate, led by Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, is dragging its feet and has not yet confirmed Gov. Ever's appointments.
This lack of confirmation is being held over the heads of the appointees, causing instability and potential lack of confidence and hesitancy to take action on controversial positions. In other words it is harder for Wisconsin's appointed officials to do their jobs and serve the citizens of Wisconsin, because Sen. Fitzgerald and his Republican-controlled Senate are not doing their jobs.
Sen. Fitzgerald, stop your shameless power grab and manipulations and do your job. Lead the Senate and complete the confirmations now.
Pamela Woodruff, Madison