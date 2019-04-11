The story of Gov. Tony Evers restoring the painting of children playing above the mantle in the Governor's Mansion supports George Lakoff's theory about a fundamental difference between Democratic and Republican culture.
Former Gov. Jim Doyle and Gov. Evers cultivate caring today. Former Gov. Scott Walker's Civil War eagle painting promoted dominance.
If we're going to protect the future world for our children we need to endorse caring as central to our culture. And we need to support advocacy groups such as the Citizens Climate Lobby that promote this effectively in our statehouses, through initiatives such as the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.
Hugh Schmidt, Madison