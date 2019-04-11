Weather Alert

...STRONG EAST TO NORTHEAST WINDS THROUGH LATE AFTERNOON... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... A WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * WINDS...STRONG EAST TO NORTHEAST WINDS OF 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH. * IMPACTS...DRIVING WILL BE DIFFICULT FOR LIGHTWEIGHT OR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES, ESPECIALLY ALONG NORTH-SOUTH ROADS. LOOSE OUTDOOR OBJECTS MAY BE BLOWN AROUND. MINOR TREE DAMAGE IS POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT WINDS OF 45 MPH ARE EXPECTED. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT...ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. USE EXTRA CAUTION. &&