Evers' opening plan must be phased in -- Joseph Tripalin

The "Badger Bounce Back" plan by Gov. Tony Evers is causing much discussion and in many cases consternation.

Keeping things closed until May 26 will increase economic hardship for Wisconsin and its citizens. Many say we have to do this to keep people safe. I'm not so sure that some type of phased-in business opening approach wouldn't work just as well. Some initial steps could begin May 4 and then further steps each week if the virus is being held in check.

Many businesses cannot wait until May 26, and even then it is going to take a long time to get the economy moving again. The goal of the "safer at home" program from Gov. Evers was to bend the curve of infections and to keep our hospitals from being overwhelmed. We were successful. Now we have to focus on getting our businesses open and running and getting people back to work.

Much harm can come to people who are out of work and out of hope for the future. Ask the governor to modify "Badger Bounce Back" to put in place a modest approach that phases in the opening of the business economy.

Joseph Tripalin, McFarland