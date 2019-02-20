We are experiencing the results of Gov. Scott Walker's era, and we need to learn the lessons those results teach us.
Act 10 demeaned public employees, especially teachers, and focused anger and criticism against that group. They were characterized as overpaid and underemployed. Gov. Walker was even willing to compare public employees to ISIS as he advertised himself as a presidential option. We all know how that turned out.
Wisconsin now finds itself short of teachers and is forced to relax qualifications to keep classrooms running. It will take years to solve this problem.
Gov. Walker cut taxes and ignored Wisconsin roads. We are now scurrying to find funds to rescue road projects and keep us safe. Even a gas tax increase will leave us short. We are looking at toll roads and every other option.
Relaxing environmental regulation is starting to yield results. Water shortages in the central sands region, contaminated drinking water and relaxed air quality standards to lure Foxconn are results. A clean environment has always been a Wisconsin ideal. Sacrificing our air and water for a tax cut or monetary gain is shortsighted.
Let's support Gov. Tony Evers as he tries to put us back on track.
Gene Bier, Milton