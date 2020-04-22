Evers needs a plan for more testing -- Tom Willan

What is Gov. Tony Evers' plan for increased COVID-19 testing in Wisconsin? UW-Madison has one of the best medical research programs in the United States. Where are the researchers at with developing a fast test?

Rutgers is claiming it has a saliva test that can be done in 5 minutes. If they can do it, we can, too. We need to know what the plan is for Wisconsin right now on COVID-19 and antibody testing for our state. We have Exact Sciences with a huge ability to manufacture tests.

If Gov. Evers is waiting on the Legislature or President Donald Trump to solve this, he better not be holding his breath. A great leader must put a plan together, let people know what the plan is, execute the plan and adjust the plan to changing circumstances so we can see something is being done.

It's time to announce a plan.

Tom Willan, Cottage Grove