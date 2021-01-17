Evers must rethink vaccine priorities -- Jeff Steinhorst

I am writing as a very educated Wisconsin resident who is wondering what on earth this vaccination health board is thinking.
I am a Democrat and voted for Gov. Tony Evers, but he needs to step it up. I have an 86-year-old mother who lives alone and is being punished because she does not live in a nursing home or assisted living facility. I'm in my 50s with comorbidity. Why are child care workers, prisoners and mink farmers more of a priority for vaccination than my 86-year-old mother and myself. Slaughter the mink, let prisoners wait like everyone else -- they are in jail as a punishment, not to be giving priority in a world health crisis.
I am not willing to risk my life for mink farmers. They should find a new vocation or take the risk. But to jeopardize elderly people and immunocompromised individuals for the sake of prisoners, mink and daycare workers is ridiculous.
Gov. Evers needs to take control and rethink the state's very convoluted priorities for dispensing this vaccine.
Jeff Steinhorst, Milwaukee