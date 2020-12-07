Evers is unfair to rural businesses -- Daniel Behrens

Gov. Tony Evers recently released $78 million from the federally sponsored CARES Act to restaurants and hotels.
These are up to $20,000 grants given only to those restaurants that show revenue of more than $1 million and less than $7 million a year. This commitment will disproportionately help those hospitality businesses in suburban and urban settings versus rural areas.
This action is insanity on steroids. This decision comes on the heels of using the criteria of gender and race in deciding who would receive the $5,000 "We're all In" grant.
Shouldn't Gov. Evers find better qualifications for identifying businesses in need than class warfare, prejudice and disdain for rural Wisconsin? Regardless of where Gov. Evers stands politically, he seems intent on punishing those who voted against him and rewarding those who voted for him with these actions.
I believe a just qualifier would have been to compare 2019 sales versus 2020. I have listened for four years how dividing us was the goal of an evil orange man using his bully pulpit. Our governor only needed a pen and a penchant for revenge.
Daniel Behrens, 20-year restaurateur, Honkers and Sportsmen's Supper Club, Muscoda
