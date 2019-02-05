President Donald Trump and former Gov. Scott Walker loudly touted the Foxconn deal for bringing manufacturing jobs back to Wisconsin.
Skeptics pointed to promises broken elsewhere, and argued that in light of advances in electronics in the last 25 years, it was foolish to commit $4 billion to a plant that promised to produce today’s flat-panel screens for the next 25 years. Now we learn the global market has “changed,” and the screens can be produced more cheaply in China and Japan.
Foxconn did not meet its quota of promised jobs for 2018. Nonetheless, they still promise to create 13,000 jobs in southeastern Wisconsin. One day it was with mostly jobs in research and development. The next day it was a project to manufacture small screens or a combination of these with research and development. What will it be in coming weeks?
The only surprise is how fast the skeptics were proved correct. Republicans have whiplash from trying to defend Foxconn’s bait-and-switch tactics.
During his campaign, Gov. Tony Evers promised to monitor the Foxconn deal. The question now becomes whether Republicans have the integrity to actually help Gov. Evers salvage something of this boondoggle for Wisconsin taxpayers.
J. Denny Weaver, Madison, Wisconsin