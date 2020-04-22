Evers is treating us like lab rats -- Gary L. Kriewald

Gov. Tony Evers' decision to keep Wisconsin on lockdown until May 26 is as dangerous as it is ill-informed. Predictably, he uses "science" (a convenient abstraction) as justification for this move.

It's worth noting that scientists are trained to conduct experiments in ideal conditions which they control. The response to the current pandemic, however, is not -- and should not be -- under their sole control. It demands a mix of social, political and scientific approaches. Yes, the coronavirus sickens many and kills some. But so do depression, anxiety, hopelessness, stress and myriad of other ills resulting from prolonged isolation.

I am fed up with being treated like a lab rat in an interminable experiment conducted by scientists who have no incentive to look beyond the narrow confines of their expertise.

By May 1, it will be time to revive (gradually and with reasonable safeguards) Wisconsin's moribund economy and to mend the vital social connections on which our physical and mental health depends.

Gary L. Kriewald, Madison