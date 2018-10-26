Gov. Scott Walker will say anything to get re-elected. He has a new pandering promise every day. What has Gov. Walker actually done?
He cut education money for public schools and the University of Wisconsin System -- until re-election time. He has opposed comprehensive and affordable health care covering pre-existing conditions -- until re-election time. He cut spending on roads, put the state in a borrowing hole for road repair, and Wisconsin roads are in terrible shape.
Tony Evers, the mild-mannered and genuine state superintendent of public instruction, is being battered by millions of dollars of Walker attack ads. Evers has been a constant and unwavering supporter of state public schools and the UW System. Evers understands that Gov. Walker's road repair neglect will cost money to fix. Citizens should understand this, too. Evers takes a balanced approach to taxes. Some might need to be raised and others lowered.
Don't believe Gov. Walker's lies about Evers' proposals. Evers is the honest candidate.
Bob Hunt, Lodi