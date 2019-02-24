The State Journal reported Feb. 13 that Gov. Tony Evers is moving Wisconsin out of the camp that denies climate change by joining the U.S Climate Alliance. This is progress, as a tsunami of impacts from carbon overload heads our way.

Tony Evers joins governors group fighting climate change by pursuing reduced carbon emissions The state's influential business and manufacturing lobby criticized the move, saying it would harm Wisconsin's manufacturers, cost the state jobs and boost the cost of energy.

Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce warns about the negative effects on our economy from taking action on climate change, apparently forgetting about the serious flooding that occurred down the block from WMC headquarters in 2018. Extreme weather events were forecast to occur as a result of climate change and have now arrived.

Let's hear some talk about the economic effects of flooding on property and roads, crop damage, the costs of illnesses related to vector-borne and air pollution diseases, and damage to the tourist and fishing industries from deterioration of water quality in the Great Lakes and inland lakes due to higher temperatures and storm runoff.

But there is hope. A bipartisan bill, the Energy Innovation Act and Carbon Dividend Act, proposes a fee on carbon, and monthly rebates to households from fees collected. The plan would attach carbon fees to goods imported into the United States, thus affecting carbon production outside the country. The bill deserves support, and the need is urgent.

Barbara Feeney, Brooklyn