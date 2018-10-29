If you have ever lamented that you have to vote for the "lessor of two evils," this is the year to put your vote where your mouth is. We have a candidate for governor who is one of the most decent people to probably ever run, Tony Evers.
I was so glad when he announced he was running, but then I was concerned this good man would have to go through the same kind of attacks every candidate seems to have to go through -- and that did indeed come to pass. Gov. Scott Walker has run one of the most dishonest campaigns we have ever seen. No, Evers is not soft on sexual predators, because he didn't do something he had no authority to do. No, he does not want to raise the gas tax by $1 per gallon.
Gov. Walker is promoting these myths with a massive ad buy, with much of the money coming from out-of-state billionaires.
Walker is bragging about increasing state aid to schools last year, but doesn't want you to know that he decreased it just about every other year he was in office. Please vote for Evers.
Dick Schultz, Fort Atkinson