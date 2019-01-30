What happens when our governor and lieutenant governor listen to Wisconsinites before developing a budget? At four meetings of the Peoples' Budget tour in December, they heard citizens express their values and vision for our future. This process produced the Peoples' Budget outlined by Gov. Tony Evers in his State of the State speech last week.
He made no promises to billionaires to divide and conquer workers so the billionaire bosses could take away workers rights at work. No fake calls from out-of-state billionaire campaign contributors. Just the voices of Wisconsinites.
Common Wisconsin citizens' priorities for our state budget included two-thirds funding for our K-12 schools as well as specific assistance for student mental health, children with special needs, low-income and minority students.
Health priorities included clean drinking water, eliminating lead water pipes, and protecting quality health care coverage. Expanding Medicaid would cover 79,000 additional Wisconsinites and save taxpayers $180 million per year, according to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau.
Other priorities include fixing our roads and bridges, a higher minimum wage, and a fair tax schedule.
All Wisconsin citizens should contact their two state legislators and tell them to get to work on the Wisconsin Peoples' Budget.
Bill Dagnon, Baraboo