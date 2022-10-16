 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Evers is a check on GOP Legislature -- Rex Reeve

Checks and balances -- our democracy depends on them to be fair.

Gov. Tony Evers has been a great check on the gerrymandered Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature. Gov. Evers has blocked several voting bills put forth by the Republicans that would have made voting more difficult for many in Wisconsin.

The Republicans will likely disband the non-partisan Wisconsin Election Commission should Tim Michels win the governorship. We need a governor to provide a steady hand and wield veto power in this Republican-focused state.

Rex Reeve, Kenosha

