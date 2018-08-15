Gov. Scott Walker has called Tony Evers "a liberal Democrat who sides with union bosses." But I don't see how that is possible.
Were Evers on the side of teacher labor unions that actually represent teachers, he would have done something a long time ago to stop harmful school policies that have only led to more crime, assaults and abuse of teachers and students alike.
Or is Evers actually on the side of labor unions, and it is the labor unions who are not on the side of teachers?
Maybe it is telling that Evers hasn't mentioned any substantive plans to improve student outcomes beyond just throwing more money at a education system that has steadily been falling further and further behind the rest of the world since the early 1970s.
Craig Schultz, Madison