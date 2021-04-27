Evers has salvaged Foxconn boondoggle -- Todd Callister

Thank you to Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. for showing competent leadership in salvaging something from the Foxconn boondoggle former Gov. Scott Walker and state Republicans created. They would have been better off buying some magic beans from the huckster on the corner.

And now, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has the audacity to criticize the revised deal (that he voted for as a member of the WEDC board) by suggesting that companies will doubt the state's sincerity when it comes to economic development. He said "that's something we've never had to worry about before."

Please. I'll remind Vos that Republicans killed a high-speed rail deal, forfeiting hundreds of millions dollars in federal funding. In addition, the train manufacturer successfully sued the state for breach of contract, receiving millions of dollars of taxpayer money. I doubt these Republican actions helped Wisconsin's credibility.