Evers has bungled the vaccine rollout -- Ken Opin

Does the governor’s office understand that this pandemic is an emergency? They don't seem to be acting that way.
Our old friends in other states are already getting vaccinated. By "old," I don't mean they’ve been friends for a long time, though they are. I mean old as in geezers, like me.
Our governor is AWOL. Someone around him needs to organize a press conference to tell us what’s up. It doesn't even have to be good news -- a dose of transparency would do.
We feel like we’re in a race between the new strain of the coronavirus and the vaccine, and right now the virus is winning.
Ken Opin, Middleton