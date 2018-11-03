Gov. Walker calls himself the "education governor" even though he and the Republicans have slashed spending on public education and the University of Wisconsin System by hundreds of millions of dollars. They also have vilified and cut the pay of educators.
Tony Evers has worked as a teacher, a principal and an administrator and is now the state superintendent of the Department of Public Instruction. If he prevails, Evers will have a genuine claim to be the education governor.
Gov. Walker also claims to be the candidate who will protect voters from health insurers if they have pre-existing conditions. But he and the Republicans want to repeal the Affordable Care Act that for the first time provided protection for those with pre-existing conditions. And with Walker’s blessing, Wisconsin is suing to overturn the ACA, which would end this critical protection.
It seems Gov. Walker understands that his own policies are broadly unpopular with the voters, so he blithely lies about them as he seeks re-election.
Why would voters who value education and health care vote for Walker, who now espouses Democratic positions, instead of voting for the Democrats who have always supported public education and health care for all?
William F. Bauer, Fitchburg