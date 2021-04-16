Evers' green budget items need support -- Nancy Vedder-Shults

I'm a grandparent, and when I think about my love for my grandkids, I believe that we all want to leave our children and grandchildren a livable planet.
The budget Gov. Tony Evers has sent to the Legislature includes 28 very important clean energy items that will support that outcome. It will help businesses and Wisconsin government itself to rely less on carbon-based fuels as well as helping individual Wisconsin residents make their houses more energy efficient -- and as a result, save money.
It will help us develop climate risk assessments, so that the flooding we’ve had these past few years will be less likely to occur. It will help low-income households weatherize their properties. It will help utilities retire expensive, out-of-date power plants, as well as helping farmers process their manure in safe, nonpolluting biodigesters. And it will begin to educate and train the next generation for the tens of thousands of green jobs we will need in the future.
These are win-win-win budget items, and they should be passed without major changes.
Nancy Vedder-Shults, Madison