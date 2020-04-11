Evers, GOP had time to reschedule -- Patrick Hardyman

The World Health Organization on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. On March 12, Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency in Wisconsin.
At that point in time, Gov. Evers, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, should have set aside their political differences and considered the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of our state by postponing the primary. This was almost two weeks before Gov. Evers' "safer at home" order went into effect.
Once again political partisanship by both parties has brought unnecessary health risks to our citizens by having the primary on April 7, while over a dozen other states delayed their primaries.
Patrick Hardyman, Blanchardville
