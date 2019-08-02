The July 30 letter to the editor "Evers vetoed grant for autism school" took Gov. Tony Evers’ veto of earmarks for the Lakeland STAR Schools out of context.
The truth is Gov. Evers proposed to more than double special education funding by 2020-21. Legislative Republicans argued we couldn’t afford such a large increase and cut it back to a 22% increase, which is significant, but a fraction of what Evers proposed.
In his veto message, Evers rightly said it makes little sense to single out one school for extra funding when public schools as a whole and special education in particular are drastically underfunded. Earmarks are no substitute for broad-based funding.
As an autistic adult, I hope the Lakeland STAR Schools succeed. But I also see the bigger picture. It has been refreshing to have a governor who sees the big picture, prioritizing investments not just in special education but also health care and public transit. Transit may not be an issue most people associate with autism, but stronger bus systems are absolutely critical to allowing people with many types of disabilities, including autism, to go to work and be less dependent on parents and family.
Alex Wagner, Madison