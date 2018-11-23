Thanks to voters for providing the opportunity to return Wisconsin government to our values of all being created equal, with all the same rights. Our Declaration of Independence states: "That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed."
Wisconsin will soon have leaders at the state level who believe in these values. Gov.-elect Tony Evers has stated that he plans to bring us together and govern together.
But because of manipulation of legislative redistricting, we still have many legislators who do not share these values. We must remind these believers in top-down governing that their job is to improve the lives of all Wisconsinites, not just their rich campaign contributors.
Clean, open, representative democracy will only come about if we citizens demand it. Our responsibility is to see that our elected officials govern to protect the rights of all people.
Call, email or write to our current governor and legislative leaders today and demand they recognize that those we elected to be our governing officials after Jan. 7 must have the authority to govern according to Wisconsin values.
Demand that they listen to the people of Wisconsin, not special interests or oligarchs.
Bill Dagnon, Baraboo