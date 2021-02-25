Evers deserves praise for rollout -- Howard Landsman

One of my mentors used to say, “Sometimes you need to go slow to go fast.” And so it has been with our state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
A month ago, within weeks of receiving its first doses from the federal government, Wisconsin ranked near the bottom of states in vaccines administered per capita. Republican legislative leaders were trashing the Evers administration’s management of the rollout, driving talented Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm out of the state. The Republicans all but insisting the governor turn over vaccine distribution to them.
What a difference a few weeks have made. Apparently, former Secretary Palm and her team knew their business well, putting in place a distribution system that now has Wisconsin ranked near the top in vaccine administration.
While it’s probably too much to ask the state’s Republican leaders to acknowledge the fine work done by the governor and the talented professionals he hired for the top positions at DHS, and though we’ve got a ways to go to vaccinate all our people, I hope Wisconsinites will join me in saying “thanks” to the Evers administration for a job well done and encourage them to stay the course.
Howard Landsman, Madison