Gov. Scott Walker is warning us that voting for Tony Evers would take our state backward.
As I remember past years, it was a time when roads were repaired, and schools including the University of Wisconsin System were supported and widely recognized as important assets. No billion dollar handouts went to foreign companies. The government was for everyone, not just the super wealthy.
Thanks for your warning, Gov. Walker, but I remember all that as good government, the opposite of your policies for the past eight years.
Tom Carroll, Madison