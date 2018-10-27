Patrick Durkin's column last Sunday, "'Scott’s Plan' guts state wildlife, environment," summed up what has always bothered me about Gov. Scott Walker, the environment, and natural resources. Walker governs for his supporters, and especially his donors. The rest of the Wisconsin public gets shut out.

Patrick Durkin: Scott's Plan? Gut Wisconsin's wildlife, environment Eight years have passed since we saw our first “Sportsmen for Walker” yard signs, and read “Scott’s Plan” to appoint a “Whitetail Deer Trustee … to revise our deer counting system.”

Tony Evers should have an opportunity to restore the participatory tradition of natural resources policymaking in this state that Gov. Walker has cast aside. I look to Evers as well to increase the scientific resources available to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, to inform decisions about important subjects such as surface and groundwater quality, and the condition of the state's deer herd.

These things don't matter so much to Gov. Walker's donors, but they matter to me.

Joseph Britt, Sun Prairie