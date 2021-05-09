Evers' budget isn't unworkable -- Mark Quinn

Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, who co-chairs the Legislature's budget committee, complained in a State Journal column on May 2 that Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed biennial budget is "unworkable" and "disappointing." This is largely because Evers chooses to raise taxes on the wealthy and corporations to pay for his budget, and because it includes social items that Born contends do not belong in the budget.
Ever since Gov. Scott Walker and his Republican buddies in the Legislature chose some 10 years ago to have everybody except the rich and major corporations foot the bill to pay for our state’s expenses, Wisconsin has underfunded too many basic necessities in our state to properly function. The Republicans continue to be irresponsible in their view that we cannot prudently tax "job creators." If a few companies or wealthy individuals leave our state because they refute their civic responsibility to monetarily support the needs of all Wisconsinites, so be it.
Also, it’s understandable that Evers wishes to highlight these popular social issues in his budget. He knows there is little chance of passage with this Republican-run Legislature, which may hold the majority of seats but not the majority will of the people.
Mark Quinn, Madison