Evers balances Wisconsin politics -- Shirlee Lendved

Gov. Tony Evers has proven to be a person with integrity. He loves the people of Wisconsin and has a desire to do the people's will.
For those who would vote for a Republican governor in the next election, please consider: With a continued majority of Republicans in the state Senate and Assembly (due to gerrymandering), do you really want to see the Republicans in the Legislature go unchallenged in all of their hare-brained schemes?
Are you really OK with concealed carry of guns in our schools and churches? Are you OK with degradation of our clean water and natural resources? Are you OK with the Legislature being in charge of elections?
How many times have you seen Republicans make claims (especially about the 2020 election) without evidence? We need a governor who can offer the checks and balances that keep us safe, healthy and secure in our democracy.
When you vote, use that vote to elect those who will do what's best for Wisconsin. If you care about this great state, be sure that you vote. Every election matters.
People are also reading…
Shirlee Lendved, Lodi