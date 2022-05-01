 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Evers' approval belies pessimism -- Craig Schultz

A poll of Wisconsin citizens published in Thursday's State Journal showed a high level of pessimism at the future outlook of Wisconsin. At the same time, the approval of Gov. Tony Evers wasn't as low as it normally would be considering how many citizens have such a poor opinion of the direction of our state. But I don't find it surprising.

Many of the same people giving Evers high marks are most likely also those "educated" within public school system that Evers was in charge of prior to his becoming governor. So I'm not surprised these citizens don't know any better.

Craig Schultz, Madison 

