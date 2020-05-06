Evers and Whitmer deserve our thanks -- Ali Bram

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

We citizens of Wisconsin need to publicly thank Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for taking whatever steps necessary to contain COVID-19 in Michigan and prevent it from spreading to neighboring states.

In addition, citizens from other countries should be thanking her for trying to prevent the spread of the virus from Detroit’s international airport. Anarchists and political campaigners in Michigan and across the country are endangering all our lives, and through their failure to abide by public health guidelines and orders, slowing our return to a healthy and economically stable recovery.