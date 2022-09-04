Evers and Vruwink invest in education -- Mary L. Steensrud

I was raised on a dairy farm in central Wisconsin. Stating that I attended a one-room schoolhouse until fifth grade gives away my age. But the quality of education was thorough and well-rounded. Students joined band, participated in sports, learned personal finance, civics, reading, writing and arithmetic. Students weren’t questioning other students' sexual tendencies -- we were too busy learning about our own.

I moved to Florida in 1990 and became a business owner, but returned to Wisconsin after retiring in 2015 to be closer to family and because it will always be my home. The state I left in 1990 is not the state I returned to. Decades of cutting education budgets left teachers and students deprived of the materials, resources and courses for a well-balanced education.

Because of his extensive knowledge of education, Gov. Tony Evers has begun reversing the degradation of Wisconsin’s educational system. The clamor about gender bathrooms, theory and banning books seem like excuses to deflect attention or to justify funding cuts.

Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton, is running for Assembly District 33. While he is well known in the Janesville area, he is new to Jefferson voters due to redistricting. Vruwink has been involved in education for decades. We need him in the Assembly to ensure that Wisconsin returns to its top ranking in education.

Mary L. Steensrud, Jefferson