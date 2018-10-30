Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes are the leaders the working people of Wisconsin need. Their plan to invest in our roads and schools will build Wisconsin’s capacity to support local economic growth.
My mother, Julie, has been a state employee most of my life, and my younger sister, Elise, has worked for the state of Wisconsin for over 10 years. My mom and sister show up for work every day and give their hearts and souls, weekends and evenings to public service. Over the past years, I have witnessed them shoulder the crushing reality of stagnant wages and the rising cost of their health care while Gov. Scott Walker has been in office.
Our current governor’s decisions have devalued the labor of hard-working people all over Wisconsin. For nearly a decade we have seen our quality of life chipped away to accommodate the will of out-of-state special interests and give taxpayer subsidies to polluters and giant corporations.
This November we can stand up for working people, education and affordable health care for all by electing Evers as governor and Barnes as lieutenant governor.
Ali Muldrow, Madison